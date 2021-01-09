ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $39.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 109.54% and a negative net margin of 282.04%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

