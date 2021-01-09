Revlon (NYSE:REV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Revlon alerts:

NYSE REV opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. Revlon has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $577.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.