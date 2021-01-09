Reviewing Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Opera alerts:

7.8% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Opera and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00 SolarWinds 2 4 5 0 2.27

Opera currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.51%. SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $19.36, indicating a potential upside of 26.15%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than SolarWinds.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 11.12% 6.01% 5.27% SolarWinds 3.12% 9.33% 4.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opera and SolarWinds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $334.86 million 3.24 $57.90 million $0.55 16.53 SolarWinds $932.53 million 5.17 $18.64 million $0.76 20.20

Opera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SolarWinds. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Opera has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Opera on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It offers suite of application performance management software that enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution, as well as provides service management software. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.