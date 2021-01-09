Reviewing indiePub Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPUB) & Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

indiePub Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPUB) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of indiePub Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bill.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares indiePub Entertainment and Bill.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bill.com $157.60 million 71.52 -$31.09 million ($0.58) -239.45

indiePub Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bill.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for indiePub Entertainment and Bill.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indiePub Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Bill.com 0 3 9 0 2.75

Bill.com has a consensus target price of $110.23, indicating a potential downside of 20.63%. Given Bill.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bill.com is more favorable than indiePub Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares indiePub Entertainment and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Bill.com -22.74% -6.84% -1.76%

About indiePub Entertainment

indiePub Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and distribution of interactive entertainment software for digital distribution channels in the United States. The company's entertainment software is used on major consoles, handheld gaming devices, personal computers, tablets, and mobile smart-phone devices. It also develops and publishes downloadable games for connected services; and operates indiePub.com, an innovative content creation site. The company sells its products to national and regional retailers, and national distributors. The company was formerly known as Zoo Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to indiePub Entertainment, Inc. in May 2012. indiePub Entertainment, Inc. is based in Blue Ash, Ohio.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

