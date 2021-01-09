Reviewing Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) & (NYSE:NTN)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and (NYSE:NTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Formula One Group and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group -64.67% -3.51% -1.72% N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Formula One Group and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 0 0 0 0 N/A

Formula One Group currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Formula One Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Formula One Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Formula One Group and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $2.02 billion 4.31 $106.00 million ($1.35) -27.87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Formula One Group has higher revenue and earnings than .

Summary

Formula One Group beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

