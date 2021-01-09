Reviewing Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) & American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Equity Investment Life and Federal Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 3 4 0 2.57 Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus target price of $30.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Federal Life Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.46 billion 0.79 $246.09 million $5.97 4.97 Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.85 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life N/A 9.89% 0.70% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Federal Life Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

