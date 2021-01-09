Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 8.8% Higher

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s share price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.59. 683,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 433,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 219,494 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

