Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sami A. Siddiqui Sells 5,438 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QSR stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

