Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Get Resources Connection alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RGP. BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $384.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $56,441,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $34,081,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $17,496,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $13,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $4,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.