Research Analysts Set Expectations for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGIH. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 55,083 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

