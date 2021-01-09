Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.87

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.87 and traded as high as $39.54. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 21,401 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $798.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Director David P. Feaster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 486.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 22.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

