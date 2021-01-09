Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $1,033,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $580,211.68.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,742,243.35.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $10,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $20,700.00.

Shares of NYSE RPLA opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replay Acquisition

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

