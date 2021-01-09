Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches Market Cap of $109,711.25

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $109,711.25 and $5.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.71 or 0.03476621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.