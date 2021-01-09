Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.40. Renasant has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

