Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RLMD. ValuEngine raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.29. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,450.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 36,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 34,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.