Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Up 15%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares rose 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 1,587,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,127,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.33.

The stock has a market cap of $53.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,448.34% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

