ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $263,081.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $39.93 million and approximately $263,081.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,345.63 or 0.99834733 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.57 or 0.00261241 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.00433102 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00147175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001968 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00030357 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001564 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

