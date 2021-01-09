Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company is benefitting from its off-premise business and digital initiatives. Also, increased focus on cost-saving initiatives and outdoor seating expansion bodes well. Notably, efforts to improve sales and regain market share via focus on increasing service speed and effective marketing strategy are likely to aid the company in the days ahead. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. We believe that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hurt traffic. This along with rise in labor and other restaurant operating expenses remains a concern.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on RRGB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of RRGB opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

