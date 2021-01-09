RED (RED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $435,202.70

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. RED has a total market cap of $435,202.70 and $49,771.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00436789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 127.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000204 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

