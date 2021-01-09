Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Cut by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

RTX stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

