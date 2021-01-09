Raymond James Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $440.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $325.00 to $440.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.75.

SIVB stock opened at $424.03 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $437.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,501,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

