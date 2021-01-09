Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.95.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.