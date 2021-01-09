Raymond James Increases Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target to $32.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

HTH stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hilltop by 52.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

