Raymond James Downgrades Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) to Market Perform

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.50. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOOD. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.63.

TSE FOOD opened at C$13.19 on Thursday. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$884.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.01.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

