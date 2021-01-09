Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.16.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.96 and a 1 year high of C$13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 120.27.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$243.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.00 million.

In other Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total transaction of C$155,993.52.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

