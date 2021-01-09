Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.37.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,510,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after buying an additional 4,197,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,592,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

