Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $906,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

eXp World stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.38 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPI. ValuEngine downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

