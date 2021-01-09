Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.70

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 3434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Rambus’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,249.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 256.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

