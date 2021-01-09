Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CEO Patrice Louvet Sells 87,069 Shares

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,480. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 238.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

