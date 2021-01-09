Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RDUS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $22.94.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

