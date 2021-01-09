Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT Raised to $30.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RDUS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

