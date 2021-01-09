R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of RCM opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 4.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,768 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

