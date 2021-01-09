QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 2,083 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $44,222.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,906.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $619,836.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $37,702.30.

On Friday, November 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 14,283 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $247,952.88.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $199,636.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $316,080.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $419,192.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $407,187.84.

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $295,167.51.

On Friday, October 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $258,371.52.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $491,083.31.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,164,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after acquiring an additional 153,765 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

