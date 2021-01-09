Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,017 shares of company stock valued at $51,839,654. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

