Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
QBR.B opened at C$32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.06. Quebecor has a one year low of C$25.00 and a one year high of C$34.55. The stock has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.
Quebecor Company Profile
Read More: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.