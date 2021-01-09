QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 8.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s share price traded down 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.03 and last traded at $56.79. 25,561,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 54,891,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation manufactures and supplies lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The company focuses on fundamental disruption in the energy storage sector. QuantumScape Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Jose, California.

