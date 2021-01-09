Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QMCO. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 135,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,367. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $274.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.42.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $191,414.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 324.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

