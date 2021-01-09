Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

QTRX stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,141 shares of company stock worth $1,260,147. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

