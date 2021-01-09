Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.07. 753,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 800,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 313,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

