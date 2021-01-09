QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QCOM. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.85.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $161.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

