QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Nord/LB

Nord/LB restated their neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QIAGEN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of QIAGEN from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.94.

QGEN traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,741.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

