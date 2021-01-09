Qell Acquisition (OTCMKTS:QELLU) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) shares rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 55,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 94,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $10,161,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,079,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $508,000.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

