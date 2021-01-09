Qbao (QBT) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, EXX, CoinEgg and Coinnest. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $140,464.61 and approximately $43,694.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

