Qannas Investments (LON:QIL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Qannas Investments Ltd (LON:QIL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.63. Qannas Investments shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 550 shares.

The company has a market cap of £371,941.25 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.62.

