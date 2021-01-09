Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.04.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.74. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 113.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 41.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 359.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

