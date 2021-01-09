Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

NYSE FRC opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $162.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

