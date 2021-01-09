Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBBK. BidaskClub raised The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 478,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 155,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.