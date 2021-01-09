Pyrk (PYRK) Price Up 96.3% This Week

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 76.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 96.3% against the US dollar. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $163,505.85 and $7,171.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00023219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00104936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.90 or 0.00587413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00222112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00050254 BTC.

Pyrk’s total supply is 14,816,339 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

Pyrk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

