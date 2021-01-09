Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,630 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,400 shares during the period. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,850,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 45,054.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 501,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.