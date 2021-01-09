Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $106.17

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and traded as high as $108.82. Puma shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 11,692 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

